Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:46 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Filmmaker to Premiere 9/11 Documentary in NYC

Penny Little explores the effects of related illnesses in 9/11 Dust: a Healing Journey

By People to People TV | August 28, 2012 | 12:11 a.m.

On Sept. 11, Santa Barbara filmmaker Penny Little will premiere her new film, 9/11 Dust: a Healing Journey, in New York City as part of the Pause Press Play Project to benefit Art Studio World, a nonprofit program to empower young minds, provide healing and education to youth and families through the arts.

The Pause Towers, a Twin Towers plexiglass sculpture filled with prescription bottles and medical packaging from 10 years of treatments for survivors of the 9/11 attacks.
“The Pause Towers,” a Twin Towers plexiglass sculpture filled with prescription bottles and medical packaging from 10 years of treatments for survivors of the 9/11 attacks.

In addition to films, the Sept. 9-12 event will showcase a large gallery installation and exhibition that opened last year at LMNT Contemporary Art Space in Miami.

A centerpiece of the exhibit was “The Pause Towers” — a Twin Towers plexiglass sculpture filled with prescription bottles and medical packaging from 10 years of prescription-based treatments from health survivors of the World Trade Center illnesses.

The Global Movement and Art Studio Inc., a nonprofit organization, are collaborating for the event to bring greater awareness to the importance of art in healing.

In her 2006 film 9/11 Dust and Deceit, Little examined the questions of health problems suffered by first responders, volunteers and workers exposed for months to toxic dust.

“My followup film is about solutions and healing,” Little said. “I’m asking how those directly affected with 9/11-related illness, and all of us still grieving, can fully heal from 9/11. I wanted to know how the people I interviewed in 2004 and 2005 are doing so many years later and if they are getting the help they need.”

Little is using crowd-funding to fund the production of her film, and is hoping to raise the funds to cover her final production expenses through her Kickstarter appeal. This is a model that artists, filmmakers, authors, software designers, political campaigns, disaster relief and others have adopted, making use of social media networking. 

“It’s not always easy being heard over the noise and volume on the Internet,” Little said. “With the economy and our world so mangled by war, policy makers and teflon criminals in high places, artists must always find creative ways to fund their passions.”

The film will preview at 8 p.m. Sept. 9, with a news conference at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Kraft Center Gallery at Columbia University, 606 W. 115th St. in New York. Additional show times are to be determined for Sept. 11-12 at the gallery space.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 