Fred Shaw Kicks Off Candidacy for Carpinteria City Council

His priorities include advocating for affordable housing and improving local transportation

By Jane Benefield for Fred Shaw Campaign | August 27, 2012 | 3:01 p.m.

Fred Shaw
Fred Shaw

Fred Shaw aims to fill one of the two open City Council seats in Carpinteria in the November election.

“Maintaining the small beach town tradition of our tourist-oriented community, while assisting in economic growth, improving local transportation, advocating for affordable and moderate-income housing, protecting our beach and agricultural land, is a large challenge — one that I am anxious to help meet,” Shaw said.

He held his kickoff party on Saturday at the Carpinteria Womans Club. Click here for more information about the campaign.

Shaw pledges to work with Caltrans to minimize the disruption of Highway 101 improvements. He will strive to safeguard mom-and-pop stores and encourage service-oriented, environmentally neutral businesses. Working in partnership with Amtrak, he envisions Carpinteria becoming a car-free, one-stop tourist destination. He visualizes expanding existing recreational facilities for after-hours participants, for all age players.

Shaw is a longtime mobile home resident in Carpinteria. As such, he sees the need to maintain the nearly 900 units for low- and moderate-income residents and is a committed member of the Mobile Home Rent Stabilization Board.

“I’ve dedicated my life to public service with my years in the Navy and a 30-year career in the Postal Service,” he said. “Volunteering for numerous groups in Carpinteria has afforded me a broad spectrum of viewpoints.”

— Jane Benefield represents the Fred Shaw campaign.

 
