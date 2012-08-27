Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:18 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 

Justin Anderson & Bibi Taylor: Social Security Statements Available Online

Social Security benefits a key part of retirement planning

By Justin Anderson & Bibi Taylor for AmeriFlex | August 27, 2012 | 4:37 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series of Social Security-related columns by AmeriFlex representatives. Click here for a related article.]

As mentioned in a previous Q&A, annual statements are no longer sent out on an annual basis by the Social Security Administration to people younger than age 60. However, if you register at the ssa.gov website, you will receive an email that your annual statement is available for review.

An example of the email notification that you will receive once registering is below:

“We’d like to remind you to review your Social Security statement online. The statement has important Social Security information and, if applicable, estimates of your future benefits. If you are working, we encourage you to check your statement yearly to make sure your earnings record is correct. The statement also will help in planning your financial future. To view your most recent statement, please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/mystatement and sign into your account.”

Q. Why are Social Security benefits a fundamental part of retirement planning?

On average, for low-wage earners, Social Security replaces 54 percent of income, for medium earners 40 percent and for high earners 34 percent. These ratios indicate how much income must come from other sources in order to maintain the same standard of living. This information along with the fact that the biggest risks for retirees are inflation, outliving one’s assets, long-term care needs and maintaining a reasonable standard of living make it very apparent why careful and comprehensive planning is necessary.

— Justin Anderson, CFP, CRC, CLU, is a financial planner and Bibi Taylor, MBA, is the Social Security project coordinator at AmeriFlex, 3700 State St., Suite 310, in Santa Barbara.

