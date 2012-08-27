Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:53 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Ontraport Named One of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces

Santa Barbara company will be honored at a gala in October

By Briana Galloway for Ontraport | August 27, 2012 | 8:18 p.m.

Ontraport, a Santa Barbara-based company whose flagship product is Office Autopilot, has been recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in the United States.

This annual award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation toward engaging their employees.

“The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces understand these practices are not only good for employees but also the bottom line,” said Razor Suleman, founder and chairman of Achievers. “Companies that focus on employee engagement tend to perform better financially, attract and retain the best talent, and enjoy improved customer service and client retention. These companies serve as role models for other businesses to engage their own employees and build success.”

The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards panel of judges evaluated each applicant based on the Eight Elements of Employee Engagement: communication, leadership, culture, rewards and recognition, professional and personal growth, accountability and performance, vision and values, and corporate social responsibility.

In addition to Suleman, the panel of judges included Bruce Bolger, managing director of Enterprise Engagement Alliance; Stacia Garr, principal analyst of Bersin & Associates; Debbie McGrath, founder and chief instigator of HR.com.

“Since employee development is such a personal passion and a major focus of our organization,” COO Lena Requist said, “it feels very rewarding to not only be successful in our effort, but also to be acknowledged by Achievers for the work we do in this arena.”

Ontraport will be honored alongside other recipients of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Award at a gala Oct. 25 at the Julia Morgan Ballroom in San Francisco.

— Briana Galloway is a public relations and marketing manager for Ontraport.

