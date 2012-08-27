New Members of Rotary Club of Goleta Deliver ‘Craft Talk’

New Rotary Club of Goleta members Lark Stoltz and David Dart recently presented a Craft Talk, a Rotary tradition for new members to share with the club their background.

Stoltz is a third-generation Rotarian and took the club down memory lane of her childhood living in Santa Barbara when there were orchards of lemon trees before the Macy’s shopping center was built. She has been active in the community all her life, and she is an expert with health care and estate planning.

Stoltz has served on many boards and been involved with several nonprofits. She has been a member of Rotary for more than 10 years, but recently transferred her membership to the Rotary Club of Goleta because it fit her busy time schedule — and we are happy to have her as a new member.

Dart is a graduate of UCSB and works for FLIR.

He shared a fun story about his youth and how he was once a member of a band called the Street Dogs and played in Isla Vista. He recalled how it was living in Santa Barbara many years ago.

Dart is married to Mariechristine and has a son, 23, who works on a Princess Cruises liner.

Dart began his career as a self-taught tech support for the engineering department and was recognized for creating and implementing his designs when he worked at Spectrum. He enrolled at UCSB and completed his degree in engineering and has been employed at FLIR for more than 10 years.

He shared with the club that for years he was focused on what he needed and wanted in life, and now wants to put his energy into serving the community. He is an active dedicated member of the Rotary Club of Goleta, and we are fortunate to have him as a member.

Rotary is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million men and women dedicated to world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs. Today, there are more than 33,000 Rotary Clubs in 200 countries. Chartered in 1936, the members of the Rotary Club of Goleta participate locally, and travel worldwide, participating in Rotary projects.

We invite you to consider membership in Rotary. Our club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 524 Firestone Road in Goleta. For more information, please contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.