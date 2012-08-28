Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:43 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

With Smiles and a Song, Santa Barbara Students Head Back to Class

Other districts across the South Coast prepare for their new school years to begin this week

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 28, 2012 | 3:09 a.m.

Yellow school buses packed with smiling elementary students unloaded at Adams Elementary School on Monday as the crisp morning air ushered in the first day of school for students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Adams teacher Elizabeth Trainor was busy welcoming 4-year-olds into her transitional kindergarten class.

It’s the first year the district has instituted the TK programs, which allow children too young to qualify for kindergarten to begin with class time before their fifth birthday.

Despite a few tears that were shed, the tiny pupils seemed excited to begin the year.

It will be a busy week as other schools and one district across the South Coast gear up to start as well. On Tuesday, El Montecito School and Marymount of Santa Barbara begin, and Wednesday will bring in students from the Montecito Union School District, Coastline Christian Academy and Notre Dame School. Cate School in Carpinteria will begin on Thursday.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

