‘Tools for School’ Provides Backpacks, Supplies for Children in Need

Change a Life Foundation grant helps support 300 local students

By Genesis Lopez for the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara | August 28, 2012 | 12:20 a.m.

Rob Fredericks of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider cheer on a young backpack recipient at the Aug. 18 Tools for School event. (Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara photo)
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara hosted the “Tools for School” kickoff event on Aug. 18 at the Presidio Springs Community Room.

The event served as a resource for Housing Authority residents and the agency’s Family Self-Sufficiency program members.

The Housing Authority provided backpacks and supplies for 300 school-age children to help ensure that local low-income youths have the tools and supplies necessary to be successful, confident and prepared students.

Funding to purchase the backpacks and supplies was awarded through an invitation-only grant from the Change a Life Foundation, a statewide private foundation focused on enabling self-sufficiency.

Because the Change a Life Foundation supports programs throughout California, the community also benefits from the 2nd Story Associates’ efforts to bring new outside funding into the community.

While the event was designed to assist families in preparing their children for school, it also helped families discover the Housing Authority’s youth enrichment programs and other local resources for youth and families. For each participating family, all family members from ages 5 through 17 chose from a range of age-appropriate backpacks filled with supplies.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

