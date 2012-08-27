Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:55 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Transient Suspected of Threatening Workers With Knife

Roger Dean Mason, 32, booked into county jail for allegedly brandishing, concealing a deadly weapon

A 32-year-old transient was arrested after allegedly threatening a group of restaurant employes with a knife, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Roger Dean Mason was taken into custody early Sunday at State and Victoria streets on suspicion of brandishing a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor, and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, a felony, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Mason was booked in to Santa Barbara County Jail, with a bail set at $2,000

Several officers were called to the scene about 1:15 a.m. on a report of a man brandishing a knife.

Officer Mike Little observed Mason standing in the intersection yelling, Harwood said. As Little approached, Mason threw a knife to the ground, then lay down in the road, Harwood said.

Mason “was agitated, sweating profusely, and acting erratically,” Harwood said, and yelled that he had been attacked by four men.

Investigation revealed that as a group of employees from Bouchon Restaurant at 9 W. Victoria was leaving work, the noticed Mason nearby, acting strangely, and asked if he needed anything, Harwood said.

Mason challenged the group, shouted expletives and waved a large knife that had been concealed beneath his clothing, Harwood said.

Mason’s knife was 8½ inches long with a 4-inch, fixed blade, Harwood said.

Mason was taken to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital emergency room for medical evaluation, before being booked, Harwood said.

