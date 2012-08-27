Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:59 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Washington Monthly Ranks UCSB Among Top 30 U.S. Universities

University of California campuses dominate the list, with six in the top 20

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | August 27, 2012 | 4:02 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara has been ranked No. 14 on a list of the Top 30 National Universities, released by Washington Monthly magazine in its September/October issue.

While U.S. News & World Report usually awards its highest ratings to private universities, the editors of Washington Monthly prefer to give public universities more credit, and higher rankings. Thirteen of the top 20 universities in the Washington Monthly rankings are taxpayer-funded. Some of U.S. News & World Report’s top private universities are not even ranked among Washington Monthly’s top 30.

The University of California dominated Washington Monthly’s 2012 list, with UC San Diego taking the top spot, and UC Berkeley and UCLA ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. UC Riverside is ranked No. 9, and UC Davis is ranked No. 17.

Public universities have been battered by state budget cuts in recent years, but despite their financial woes, 12 of the 20 highest-rated universities are public, including the top-ranked UC San Diego, the magazine’s editors note.

“Six UC campuses are still in our top 20,” the editors said. “It remains a testament to California’s historic commitment to institutions that combine world-class research and access for low-income students.”

Among the criteria considered by Washington Monthly are the percentage of students receivingPell Grants; the difference between predicted vs. actual graduation rates; total research spending; Peace Corps service by graduates; community service participation; faculty awards; and faculty members elected to national academies.

