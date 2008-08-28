Photography Exhibit Adds Color to Community West Bank

An artist’s reception honors Robert Fisher's work, which reflects his love of travel and brilliant hues.

Since retiring after many years in the commercial film business, photographer Robert Fisher now enjoys the luxury of following his artist’s intuition. Most recently he spent time capturing shots at La Casa de Maria in Montecito.

“I can’t travel as much anymore, because it isn’t fair to the person I’m traveling with,” Fisher said.

“When Sybil (Fisher’s wife) and I went to France, I spent an entire day photographing doorknobs. It’s a good thing she likes to read.”

Fisher says he most likely will go digital soon, but for now he gets his Fujifilm developed at a lab in Ventura, where he says the colors are “exactly the sort of colors I saw.”

Color is usually what stands out first in Fisher’s work — a gray-suited man reading his paper on a dimly lit street is contrasted by vibrant red gardenias.

In “Where Should We Dine?” a business man strolls beneath flags of every color, creating a strange circus in what appears to be an urban setting.

Community West Bank CEO Linda Nahra said the display will be up through the holidays at the bank, 1501 State St.

