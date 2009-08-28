Sen. Tony Strickland: Assembly Approves Strickland’s Political Reform Legislation

The Senate bill, passed 74-0, would prohibit spouses being compensated for fundraising efforts on behalf of candidates or officials

State Sen. Tony Strickland’s Senate Bill 739, which prohibits a spouse or domestic partner of an elected official or candidate from receiving compensation in connection with fundraising, passed the Assembly 74-0 on Thursday.

“This bill is especially personal to me. Senate Bill 739 is an issue that was raised in one of my prior campaigns. While the activities are not uncommon or illegal, the public has demanded greater transparency in their government, including campaign activities,” said Strickland, R-Thousand Oaks. “I believe the best legislators are the ones that listen to their constituents, which is why I introduced Senate Bill 739.”

Current law allows a spouse or domestic partner of an elected official or candidate to receive compensation for fundraising services on behalf of the elected official or candidate. SB 739 would prohibit that, and a willful violation would be punishable as a misdemeanor.

SB 739 now goes to Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

— Matt Guthrie is a communications director for Sen. Tony Strickland, who represents California Senate District 19.