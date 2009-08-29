Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:58 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 

Capps Remains Mum on Health-Care Town Hall

Spokesman says forum planned for this week but has no details

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | August 29, 2009 | 3:18 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, “is planning to host a community forum” in Santa Barbara this week, a spokesman told Noozhawk on Friday, but no details are available.

Capps, who was re-elected to her sixth term last November with 65.5 percent of the vote, reportedly has been out of the country during this congressional recess, which began Aug. 3 and ends Sept. 8.

In her absence, several constituent-led town hall-style forums have been held to tackle the contentious health-care reform legislation wending its way through Congress.

Jonathan Levenshus, a Capps spokesman in Washington, said the details are still up in the air but that Capps hopes to have “informational sessions or forums” in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

“The congresswoman is planning to host a community forum in (Santa Barbara) next week,” he wrote in an e-mail Friday. “The details (date, time, location, format, etc.) are being finalized. I will be sending out a media advisory later this week.”

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 