Capps Remains Mum on Health-Care Town Hall

Spokesman says forum planned for this week but has no details

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, “is planning to host a community forum” in Santa Barbara this week, a spokesman told Noozhawk on Friday, but no details are available.

Capps, who was re-elected to her sixth term last November with 65.5 percent of the vote, reportedly has been out of the country during this congressional recess, which began Aug. 3 and ends Sept. 8.

In her absence, several constituent-led town hall-style forums have been held to tackle the contentious health-care reform legislation wending its way through Congress.

Jonathan Levenshus, a Capps spokesman in Washington, said the details are still up in the air but that Capps hopes to have “informational sessions or forums” in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

“The congresswoman is planning to host a community forum in (Santa Barbara) next week,” he wrote in an e-mail Friday. “The details (date, time, location, format, etc.) are being finalized. I will be sending out a media advisory later this week.”

