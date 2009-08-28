Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 8:12 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Commentary: State Budget Gimmick a Blow to School District

A one-time charge per student creates a $3.4 million loss for the Santa Barbara district

By Eric Smith | August 28, 2009 | 12:51 a.m.

On July 28, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Legislature finally agreed on a budget package to close California’s massive $26 billion deficit.

The budget deal was finalized through a combination of spending cuts to virtually all programs, deferrals, major borrowing from local governments, accounting gimmicks and other one-time solutions. Most Capitol observers predict that projected revenues will come in far below anticipated expenditures, and that the budget as proposed could unravel as early as Thanksgiving.

The state budget looks very similar to what the Santa Barbara School Districts based its budget on in June, with one significant exception. To reduce the amount of money owed to school districts in 2009-10, the state utilized an accounting gimmick to reduce the amount of revenue given to school districts in fiscal year 2008-09, thereby lowering K-12’s funding entitlement. It did this by inflicting a one-time cut of $254 per student in fiscal year 2009-10. The reduction will result in a one-time loss of about $3.4 million between both of our districts.

The way the cut will be implemented varies depending on whether a school district’s unrestricted revenue is funded under revenue limit (i.e., a combination of state aid and local property taxes) or by basic aid (i.e., exclusively by local property taxes).

Since it is anticipated that the Santa Barbara Elementary School District will be certified as basic aid this year, the one-time cut of $1.09 million must be imposed on state categorical program dollars. In the Santa Barbara Secondary School District, the one-time cut of $2.4 million must be imposed 50 percent among unrestricted and 50 percent among state categorical program dollars.

These cuts must be implemented this year, so we have no choice but to implement a midyear reduction. Moreover, we have placed a freeze on state categorical spending until we figure out exactly how much each categorical program will contribute toward the revenue reduction.

Last June, we informed the Board of Education that given the compressed time frame, we were unable to produce a list of cuts equaling $4 million in one month, and that a portion of the structural deficit would roll forward into the subsequent fiscal year. Based on multiyear projections, it is now clear that the amount of the structural deficit that rolled forward, compounded with the impact of the $254 per student one-time reduction to the revenue limit, will present us with some very difficult fiscal challenges.

We anticipate that ongoing cuts in the range of $2.5 million in fiscal year 2010-11 and $2.8 million in 2011-12 must be made to maintain the districts’ fiscal solvency. To that end, we will establish a time line for the board to make additional adjustments to the budget, including expenditure reductions, this fall so that we may prepare multiyear projections at the First Interim Report that show the districts meeting their minimum reserve requirement in the current and subsequent two fiscal years.

— Eric Smith is deputy superintendent for the Santa Barbara School Districts.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 