Monday, June 18 , 2018, 7:04 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

Council Candidate John Thyne Sentenced to Curfew, Electronic Monitoring

He is reportedly trying to get the 60-day curfew, punishment for a probation violation, delayed until after the election

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 27, 2009 | 2:57 p.m.

Santa Barbara City Council candidate John Thyne has been sentenced to 60 days of curfew and wearing an electronic monitor for violating his probation.

Thyne was arraigned in early August for an alleged traffic infraction and violation of his probation from a 2007 DUI by having alcohol in his system while driving.

He was pulled over earlier this year for having his brights on, he has said. He was cited for an infraction because he was allegedly under the influence. Although he was under the legal limit of 0.08 blood alcohol level, his probation’s terms include having no alcohol in his system.

At the time of the arraignment, his attorney, Adam Pearlman, said there was no legal reason Thyne couldn’t run for council.

Thyne, whose driving license was suspended for up to one year because of violating his probation in May, is trying to delay the 60-day curfew until after the election. Specifics have not yet been worked out, according to The Daily Sound.

So far, Thyne, a partner in Goodwin & Thyne Properties, is the top City Council candidate fundraiser for the Nov. 3 election with a reported $54,162.

He attended the City Council candidate forum sponsored by the Santa Barbara Community Action Network’s action fund, and is fighting for one of three open seats.

Second-term Councilwoman Iya Falcone failed to qualify for a mayoral run, Councilman Roger Horton’s second term is ending and Councilman Grant House is running for re-election. If current members Dale Francisco or Helene Schneider are elected mayor, there would be four seats filled by November’s election.

Calls and e-mails to Pearlman and Thyne were not returned.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 