Council Candidate John Thyne Sentenced to Curfew, Electronic Monitoring

He is reportedly trying to get the 60-day curfew, punishment for a probation violation, delayed until after the election

Santa Barbara City Council candidate John Thyne has been sentenced to 60 days of curfew and wearing an electronic monitor for violating his probation.

Thyne was arraigned in early August for an alleged traffic infraction and violation of his probation from a 2007 DUI by having alcohol in his system while driving.

He was pulled over earlier this year for having his brights on, he has said. He was cited for an infraction because he was allegedly under the influence. Although he was under the legal limit of 0.08 blood alcohol level, his probation’s terms include having no alcohol in his system.

At the time of the arraignment, his attorney, Adam Pearlman, said there was no legal reason Thyne couldn’t run for council.

Thyne, whose driving license was suspended for up to one year because of violating his probation in May, is trying to delay the 60-day curfew until after the election. Specifics have not yet been worked out, according to The Daily Sound.

So far, Thyne, a partner in Goodwin & Thyne Properties, is the top City Council candidate fundraiser for the Nov. 3 election with a reported $54,162.

He attended the City Council candidate forum sponsored by the Santa Barbara Community Action Network’s action fund, and is fighting for one of three open seats.

Second-term Councilwoman Iya Falcone failed to qualify for a mayoral run, Councilman Roger Horton’s second term is ending and Councilman Grant House is running for re-election. If current members Dale Francisco or Helene Schneider are elected mayor, there would be four seats filled by November’s election.

Calls and e-mails to Pearlman and Thyne were not returned.

