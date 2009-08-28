Sansum Clinic Offers Flu Shots 2 Months Early

Clinics are scheduled to begin Sept. 11, and a Senior Expo will be held Oct. 8

The Sansum Clinic’s annual flu-shot clinics are scheduled to begin Sept. 11, two months earlier than usual.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the projected release of H1N1 (swine flu) vaccinations later this fall were cited as the reasons for the proactive jump on flu season.

“This year, we have 18,000 adult doses and over 2,000 pediatric doses to give. We are holding 16 seasonal community flu clinics at our clinical sites. The suggested donation is $20,” said Kim Hurley, director of nursing and infection control. “Additionally, we are in partnership with several other community organizations to sponsor the Senior Expo again this year.”

The Senior Expo is scheduled for Oct. 8 at Earl Warren Showgrounds. The cost is $10 per shot; the price includes lunch.

Last year, about 18,000 flu shots were dispensed by Sansum Clinic, which included 600 of its own employees. At community adult clinics, 8,643 residents were vaccinated, and 874 children were vaccinated at community pediatric clinics. In Sansum Clinic offices, 3,163 adults were vaccinated, and 1,444 children were vaccinated. Additionally, Sansum Clinic donated 763 shots at the Senior Expo.

Call 805.681.7805 for more information about the clinics.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.