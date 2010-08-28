Goleta Teen of the Year Nominations Accepted for 2010-11

The Goleta Teen of the Year Community Service Award Program is now accepting nominations for 2010-11. Deadline for nominations is Sept. 12. This program, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime, recognizes male and female teens for their contributions to the Goleta community. Scholarship funds are awarded to all finalists, plus a donation is given to nonprofit charities selected by each finalist.
To be qualified, candidates must be a junior or senior at Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca or San Marcos high schools (or an accredited home school) with a minimum grade-point average of 2.75. They must live in the 93110, 93111 or 93117 ZIP code areas, and must contribute to community, school, youth group, church, service clubs or other nonprofit organizations. He or she must be willing to commit enthusiastically to serving as Goleta’s Teen of the Year through at least June 2011.
Funds for scholarships are provided by the Goleta Rotary Clubs’ annual 4th of July Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park, as well as local businesses and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the city of Goleta, raffle ticket sales, and booth proceeds from the California Lemon Festival in Goleta and the Fireworks Festival.
Click here for nomination forms, as well as contact and other information. Click here for the 2010 Goleta Teen of the Year page on Facebook.
Click here for Noozhawk’s coverage of 2009 Goleta Teen of the Year Hardeep Ahdi. Click here for Noozhawk’s coverage of 2008 Goleta Teen of the Year Sandra Iraheta.
— Steve Jones is a member of Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.