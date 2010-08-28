Goleta Teen of the Year Nominations Accepted for 2010-11

To be qualified, candidates must be a junior or senior at Bishop Diego , Dos Pueblos , Laguna Blanca or San Marcos high schools (or an accredited home school) with a minimum grade-point average of 2.75. They must live in the 93110, 93111 or 93117 ZIP code areas, and must contribute to community, school, youth group, church, service clubs or other nonprofit organizations. He or she must be willing to commit enthusiastically to serving as Goleta’s Teen of the Year through at least June 2011.

The Goleta Teen of the Year Community Service Award Program is now accepting nominations for 2010-11. Deadline for nominations is Sept. 12. This program, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime , recognizes male and female teens for their contributions to the Goleta community. Scholarship funds are awarded to all finalists, plus a donation is given to nonprofit charities selected by each finalist.

