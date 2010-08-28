Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:42 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Rep. Lois Capps: Lawmaker to Deliver $1.5 Million Grant for Santa Barbara Airport Improvements

Federal funding aimed at improving local service, completing new terminal

By Ashley Schapitl | August 28, 2010 | 10:40 p.m.

On Monday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will visit the Santa Barbara Airport, where she will be joined by local elected officials and airport management to highlight a nearly $1.5 million Federal Aviation Administration grant to help construct a new terminal and talk about how the airport improvements will benefit the regional economy.

“We all know that ensuring reliable air transportation to and from Santa Barbara is crucial to strengthening our economy, which is why funding for the new terminal is so important,” Capps said. “The Santa Barbara Airport allows us to attract and retain new business and support tourism, so that visitors can come an enjoy everything that Santa Barbara and the Central Coast have to offer.”

“Airport Improvement Program funding is vital for needed capital improvements at airports,” said airport director Karen Ramsdell. “SBA has been the fortunate recipient of millions of dollars for important airfield safety projects and now the new airline terminal.

“Airports are set up to be financially self-sustaining where the users, and not local taxpayers, pay for the operation, maintenance and capital improvements,” she said. “The AIP grant program is one of the most important funding sources for airport capital improvements that benefit the flying public.”

Capps will be joined at the event by Ramsdell and 2nd District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
