Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 9:10 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Fun and Fit: Why Is My Lower Body in Pain After Running and Walking?

There's more than one possible reason for muscle soreness

By Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, MA, Noozhawk Columnists | August 28, 2011 | 11:11 a.m.

Dear Fun and Fit: How come I can run 10 miles Saturday morning with no soreness, but walking eight miles slowly leaves my entire lower body in pain? Sunday I rested. Monday I did a five-mile easy run that felt great. It was Tuesday’s slow eight-mile walk that made me sore!

— Sherry of the Deep South

Alexandra: Well, “Day-um,” as my other Southern friends would say! And “DOMS.” Which is not a way of cussing with a Northern accent. It stands for Delayed Onset of Muscle Soreness. We talked about it in our suggestively named post “Calves Got a Stiffy,” and feel happy to talk about this topic even more.

Essentially, elevating your core temperature (and thereby henceforthwith and so forthy warming up the muscles) within 24 hours of the original cardio exercise will help prevent muscle soreness later on. You don’t have to repeat the 10-mile run, but a walk of just 10 minutes should do the trick.

Kymberly: Running is powered primarily by calves and quads. Walking is powered by glutes and shins (and therefore a great cross-training or complementary cardio activity). So if you’re used to running and added the walking recently, then your body may simply have been adapting to using your muscles in a new or different way. I’m not sure if the pace had anything to do with the soreness unless the slow pace dictated or created an unusual gait that did not work for you biomechanically.

Q-angle for women and men.
Q-angle for women and men. (EricCressey.com illustration)

A: Door No. 3 — If it’s not delayed muscle soreness, could your pain be caused from overuse? Is it standard for you to do 31 miles in a four-day span? Somewhere in here I’ll throw out the concept of post-run stretching — oh, there, I just did!

With your entire lower body in pain, have you considered shin splints or your Q-angle? If you have fairly wide hips and/or a narrow stance, then your knees might be the ones yelling “ouchy.”

K: When you feel better, run or walk over to our place so you can let us know whether your pain and soreness are in your joints or muscles. If muscles, I’d say pull a Bobby McFerrin: “Don’t worry, be happy.” If your pain is in the joints, I’d say, “Whoa doggies, ask a health professional to assess you.” Do not light up those joints!

Dear readers: When the crossing light says “Don’t Walk,” do you run?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 