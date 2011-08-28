Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 9:09 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Always Be Prepared to Go with Plan B

Having more than one solution to a situation or problem helps ensure success

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | August 28, 2011 | 12:00 p.m.

Last week I talked about the idea of “sure enough” — how your attitude about a particular problem or situation will affect its outcome. Have a positive attitude and the outcome will be positive. Have a negative attitude and, sure enough, it will not work out well.

Throughout my career, and still to this day, I always try to hold a positive attitude because I firmly believe that “sure enough” works. But having said that, I almost always have Plan B in mind when I tackle a new challenge.

What’s Plan B? That’s my backup plan if my original plan (including my positive attitude about it) somehow doesn’t work out like I expected. This may sound contradictory, but I know from long experience that in spite of the most diligent research, conferring with peers, asking for advice and planning for the unplanned that I have made over the years, there is often something that comes up that is completely unpredictable or unexpected in spite of my most careful plans. That’s when Plan B comes into effect.

Having a Plan B is simple wisdom. Paraphrasing an old expression, “Things happen.”

It’s also comforting to know you have a Plan B, and it takes a lot of the stress away from having only one solution to a given problem. Removing the stress of having an “all or nothing” solution helps improve the success of your Plan A.

As an employer, I always had my Plan B ready, although I rarely told my employees about it. Many times when it became obvious that Plan A had unforeseen flaws or simply wasn’t working for whatever reason, my people would come to me with fearful, panicked faces looking to me for a solution. Then I would turn it back to them and ask, “OK, what now?” Frequently they had not given any thought to what they would do if the original plan didn’t work. I think that was probably because many of them were unable or unwilling to accept any responsibility for the success or failure of the plan. “Just do what the boss says and don’t ask questions.”

I never wanted my people to think that way. I wanted them to “own” the plan so they would have a vested interest in its success. My asking them, “OK, what now?” gradually got them to rely less on me and more on their ownership of the plan. I got them to start thinking about Plan B even while working on Plan A. I believe it made them better employees for me and for future employers.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 