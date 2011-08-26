Brown Announces Promotion of Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney

Department reports pair of promotions and three transfers of veteran commanders

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown has announced the promotions of a sheriff’s lieutenant and custody sergeant and the transfers of three Sheriff’s Department commanders.

A promotional ceremony was held Aug. 22 at Sheriff’s Department headquarters, where Brown promoted Lt. Erik Raney from the rank of sergeant.

Raney is now assigned to the North County Operations Division, where he will oversee patrol operations at the Santa Maria and Lompoc Valley substations.

Raney first joined the department in 1995 and since then has worked in the Coroner’s Bureau, Goleta Patrol, Isla Vista Foot Patrol and as the Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

He was most recently assigned to the Santa Ynez Valley, where he and his squad earned a prestigious H. Thomas Guerry Award for Superior Performance.

Brown also promoted Custody Sgt. Ryan Sullivan, who has been with the department since 2006.

Sullivan has worked in the jail’s Classification, Investigations and Intelligence Unit since 2007.

He is also a custody training officer, terrorism liaison officer, collateral gang deputy and a state-certified instructor in CPR and first aid.

Meanwhile, as of Aug. 22, Cmdr. Samuel Gross began overseeing the Criminal Investigations Division, which includes the Coroner’s Bureau, narcotics, high-tech crimes and the Air Support Unit.

Gross joined the department in 1971 as a deputy.

Over the past 40 years, Gross has worked in the Isla Vista Foot Patrol, Main Jail Operations, Special Operations Division, Administrative Services, Information Services and Human Resources.

Cmdr. Lazaro Salinas is now in charge of the South County Operations Division, which includes patrol functions south of the Gaviota mountain range and the contract cities of Carpinteria and Goleta.

Salinas joined the department in 1988 and has worked in criminal investigations, narcotics, Information Services, Communication Services, and most recently as head of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Cmdr. Darin Fotheringham now oversees Support Services, Operations Support Division. Fotheringham’s responsibilities now include the Emergency Dispatch Center, radio communications, civil, records, property and warrants.

Fotheringham joined the department in 1989 and has worked in patrol, criminal investigations, the Coroner’s Bureau and Financial Services.



​— Drew Sugars is the spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.