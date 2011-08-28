Storified: Santa Barbara Triathlon on Noozhawk

Matt Organista, a Westmont alum, and Adrienne Binder, an Auburn grad, power to top times in 2011 triathlon sprints

Carpinteria’s Matt Organista, 22, won the overall title in the 2011 Santa Barbara Triathlon’s Santa Barbara Triathlon’s sprint course Sunday. It took the former Westmont College cross-country star 35 minutes and 24 seconds to complete the 500-yard ocean swim, the six-mile bicycle ride and the two-mile run.

Adrienne Binder, 26, of Santa Barbara, won the co-ed division. Binder, an All-American swimmer at Auburn University and a San Marcos High alum, finished the course with a time of 43:51.

Linda Vigil of Carlsbad finished first in the women’s-only sprint with a time of 43:25.

The 2011 Santa Barbara Triathlon, presented by Montecito Bank & Trust, benefited Santa Barbara Partners in Education, a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Ben Romo, executive director of Partners in Education, completed Saturday’s long-course event with a time of 4:33:52. Romo, 38, finished in 463rd place out of more than 600 competitors.

