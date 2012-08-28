Alison Krauss & Union Station to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Alison Krauss, one of the most decorated recording artists in Grammy Award history, joins her Union Station bluegrass band for a special performance at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom. Tickets are $75, $90, $105, $120 and $135.

Krauss & Union Station collected their 14th Grammy Award as a group, and the 27th overall for the songstress, when they won the Best Bluegrass Album award for their latest release, “Paper Airplane,” in February.

A staggering 27 Grammys makes Krauss the most decorated female in Grammy history and ties her with Quincy Jones for the most awards by a nonclassical artist.

As a 19-year-old, Krauss won her first Grammy in 1991 when her solo album I’ve Got That Old Feeling was named Best Bluegrass Recording, and she’s been credited for helping renew America’s interest in bluegrass-country music ever since.

“Paper Airplane” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and hit No. 1 on the Top Bluegrass Albums and Folk Albums charts.

Featured songs on the album include covers of Jackson Browne’s “My Opening Farewell” and Richard Thompson’s “Dimming of the Day,” along with “Dustbowl Children” and the title track. “Paper Airplane” is the seventh album for Krauss & Union Station, who took a break after their 2004 release “Lonely Runs Both Ways” to pursue outside projects.

Krauss’ pairing with Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant in 2007 led to commercial success with the Platinum-selling album Raising Sand, which topped the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart and netted the duo five Grammy Awards.

The accomplished recording artists who comprise Union Station include Ron Block (banjo/guitar), Jerry Douglas (dobro), Barry Bales (bass) and Dan Tyminski, who plays guitar and is a four-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner by the International Bluegrass Music Association. Tyminski provided the singing voice for George Clooney in the Coen Brothers’ film O Brother, Where Art Thou?, which helped bring bluegrass music to the forefront, and has been a member of Union Station since 1994.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. Click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.