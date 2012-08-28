Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:40 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Architect Dylan Chappell Opens Office in Carpinteria

Full-service firm creates residential, retail and commercial buildings

By Zoe Phonix for Dylan Chappell Architects | August 28, 2012 | 3:17 p.m.

Dylan Chappell
Dylan Chappell

Dylan Chappell Architects, specializing in modern Santa Barbara architecture, has opened a new office at 550 Maple Ave., Suite A, in downtown Carpinteria.

Known for its functional and energy-efficient modern design, Dylan Chappell Architects brings a fresh and interactive approach to the design process. DCA is a full-service architectural and planning firm that creates residential, retail and commercial buildings.

“I started DCA based on the simple idea that buildings can serve as a link between culture, nature and the people who inhabit them,” Chappell said. “Currently, we are designing a series of eco-vacation rentals in San Luis Obispo County.

His domestic and international projects include restaurants, resorts, retail, educational facilities, multifamily housing and custom residences.

Chappell is the author of the series A Guide for Homeowners — Building Strategies for a New Age, which includes the popular “The Five Phases of the Architectural Process.”

As project architect with his previous employer, Santa Barbara-based Blackbird Architects Inc., he was responsible for complex master plan designs of public and private universities and the consultant coordination and design of large multifamily developments, among other duties.

Born in Ventura and a Buena High School graduate, Chappell holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He also studied modern architectural design in Denmark at the University of Copenhagen.

He is a licensed California architect. His pro bono projects have included rebuilding from the 2008 Tea Fire and Casa de Una Esperanza, an orphanage in Juarez, Mexico.

— Zoe Phonix represents Dylan Chappell Architects.

