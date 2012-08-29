‘Armed & Ready Bandit’ Wanted in 3 Santa Barbara Bank Robberies

FBI releases a photo of the suspect and offers a reward for information leading to his arrest

The FBI is seeking tips in its search for the so-called “Armed & Ready Bandit,” a man wanted in connection with three bank robberies in Santa Barbara between May 2010 and February 2012.

A reward for an undisclosed amount is being offered in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

According to law enforcement, the suspect entered each bank in the morning hours wearing a ski mask and brandishing a handgun, and ordered employees or customers to the floor. After placing cash received from multiple tellers into a black shoulder bag, the suspect was seen fleeing through the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a white man age 30 to 40, 6 feet to 6 feet 4 inches tall, 190 to 250 pounds, and medium to heavy build with short blonde or brown hair. He was seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt or sweatshirt, shorts, white socks, white shoes, black gloves and the black ski mask.

The targeted branches were Rabobank at 2222 Bath St., robbed at 9:45 a.m. May 24, 2010, and at 10 a.m. Sept. 22, 2011, and Bank of the West at 1036 State St., targeted at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 14 of this year.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact law enforcement. In Santa Barbara County, the FBI can be reached 24 hours a day at 888.226.8443.

