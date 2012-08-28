Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:33 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce to Host ‘Business @ Breakfast’

Meet and mingle with local business leaders at the Sept. 14 networking event

By Pat Kistler for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | August 28, 2012 | 7:06 p.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a fast-paced opportunity for area businesses to network with each other during an early morning breakfast event, from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Rincon Beach Club.

The event, “Business @ Breakfast,” is a tried and true method of reaching new clients and customers, and informs other business owners about the business-to-business opportunities in the local area.

Business leaders and those wishing to grow their business are invited to attend and display marketing materials, give a 30-second business-related commercial, win one of the great door prizes and list their business on the “Hot Sheet” that is given to all attendees.

Registration is a must by Sept. 11 so that Chamber of Commerce members will have their business listed on the “Hot Sheet.”

The cost is $20 for pre-registered CVCC members and $25 for nonmembers or those who are not pre-registered. Call 805.684.5479 x10 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. any weekday and ask for Stephanie.

— Pat Kistler is government relations director at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

