Catholic Church of the Beatitudes to Host Discussion on Leadership Conference of Women Religious

With Nuns on the Bus making headlines, there is a new spotlight on the “social justice” work of faith groups. This year also marks a major setback in the relationship of the Vatican and the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, the largest association of leaders of congregations of Catholic women religious in the United States.

Barbara Marx Hubbard, author and visionary, and keynote speaker at the Assembly and co-contributor Sr. Judy Cauley, CSJ, will share their experience and insights as eyewitnesses to this event and issue at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The August 2012 LCWR annual Assembly centered on intense discussion and deliberation, resulting in a response to the demands of the Vatican. The consequences of this situation may affect leaders of all faiths, all women in faith and the vulnerable whom we serve.

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes presents the event and invites the community to explore what we can do individually and in our communities to evolve the church in the world.



Hubbard has been called “the voice for conscious evolution of our time.” A prolific author, visionary, social innovator, evolutionary thinker and educator, she is co-founder and chairwoman of the Foundation for Conscious Evolution.

Cauley is trained in contemplative dialogue and has served in community leadership roles including associate superintendent of schools in the Archdioceses of Chicago and Colorado Springs.



Pat Farrell, OSF, president of the LCWR, during the August Assembly, responded to questions about the goal of continued dialogue with the Vatican.

“What we want is to finally, at some end stage of the process, be recognized and understood as equals in the church, that our form of religious life can be and is respected and affirmed,” Farrell said. “The ability [for the entire Catholic Church] to openly and honestly search for truth together, to talk about issues that are very complicated.”



The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes in Santa Barbara is rooted in the long, dynamic history and lineage of the Roman Catholic Church and is committed to enabling Christian faith to be relevant in today’s society. Rooted in the values of compassion, peace, and justice as taught by Jesus the Christ we are actively creating a new model of church through servant leadership. We honor the gifts of everyone and recognize unity in diversity as we create a community of equals. The congregation welcomes all individuals without distinction as to gender, age, marital status or sexual orientation. The Church of the Beatitudes honors the call to ordination of both women and men.

Click here for more information.

— Harriet Burke represents the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes.