Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:36 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes to Host Discussion on Leadership Conference of Women Religious

Barbara Marx Hubbard and Sr. Judy Cauley will share their insights on Sept. 11

By Harriet Burke of the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes | August 28, 2012 | 5:33 p.m.

With Nuns on the Bus making headlines, there is a new spotlight on the “social justice” work of faith groups. This year also marks a major setback in the relationship of the Vatican and the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, the largest association of leaders of congregations of Catholic women religious in the United States.

Barbara Marx Hubbard, author and visionary, and keynote speaker at the Assembly and co-contributor Sr. Judy Cauley, CSJ, will share their experience and insights as eyewitnesses to this event and issue at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The August 2012 LCWR annual Assembly centered on intense discussion and deliberation, resulting in a response to the demands of the Vatican. The consequences of this situation may affect leaders of all faiths, all women in faith and the vulnerable whom we serve.

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes presents the event and invites the community to explore what we can do individually and in our communities to evolve the church in the world.

Hubbard has been called “the voice for conscious evolution of our time.” A prolific author, visionary, social innovator, evolutionary thinker and educator, she is co-founder and chairwoman of the Foundation for Conscious Evolution.

Cauley is trained in contemplative dialogue and has served in community leadership roles including associate superintendent of schools in the Archdioceses of Chicago and Colorado Springs.

Pat Farrell, OSF, president of the LCWR, during the August Assembly, responded to questions about the goal of continued dialogue with the Vatican.

“What we want is to finally, at some end stage of the process, be recognized and understood as equals in the church, that our form of religious life can be and is respected and affirmed,” Farrell said. “The ability [for the entire Catholic Church] to openly and honestly search for truth together, to talk about issues that are very complicated.”

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes in Santa Barbara is rooted in the long, dynamic history and lineage of the Roman Catholic Church and is committed to enabling Christian faith to be relevant in today’s society. Rooted in the values of compassion, peace, and justice as taught by Jesus the Christ we are actively creating a new model of church through servant leadership. We honor the gifts of everyone and recognize unity in diversity as we create a community of equals. The congregation welcomes all individuals without distinction as to gender, age, marital status or sexual orientation. The Church of the Beatitudes honors the call to ordination of both women and men.

Click here for more information.

— Harriet Burke represents the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 