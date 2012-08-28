Community Environmental Council to Host Annual Green Gala

Oct. 6 event will feature a silent auction, as well as local and organic food and wine

The Community Environmental Council will host its annual Green Gala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Santa Barbara Armory, 700 E. Canon Perdido St.

For the fourth year in a row, the CEC is pleased to partner with Merryl Brown Events for a wonderful evening.

Brown and her team are creating an incredible multi-sensory experience filled with music, movement and unforgettable decor. This fabulous party is not only going to be incredibly beautiful, but earns its “eco-chic” title by focusing on repurposed, borrowed and recycled elements throughout. Waste diversion rates for past galas exceeded 90 percent.

The CEC is proud to feature local and organic selections prepared by the famous Full of Life Flatbread. At the bar, enjoy organic wines and decadent specialty drinks. A locally made decadent dessert bar will delight the taste buds, complemented by fair trade and organic coffee and teas from Green Star Coffee.

The CEC’s annual Green Gala is a transformative evening, allowing us to tell our story to a group of committed and influential community members and visionary friends. We hope you’ll join us! Click here for more information.

This award-winning event will sell out, so we recommend you buy your tickets early. Click here for the RSVP card. In addition, we’re showcasing an impressive collection of silent auction items this year. For a sneak peek, click here to follow CEC’s Green Gala on Facebook.