Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:37 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Community Environmental Council to Host Annual Green Gala

Oct. 6 event will feature a silent auction, as well as local and organic food and wine

By Community Environmental Council | August 28, 2012 | 5:22 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council will host its annual Green Gala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Santa Barbara Armory, 700 E. Canon Perdido St.

For the fourth year in a row, the CEC is pleased to partner with Merryl Brown Events for a wonderful evening.

Brown and her team are creating an incredible multi-sensory experience filled with music, movement and unforgettable decor. This fabulous party is not only going to be incredibly beautiful, but earns its “eco-chic” title by focusing on repurposed, borrowed and recycled elements throughout. Waste diversion rates for past galas exceeded 90 percent.

The CEC is proud to feature local and organic selections prepared by the famous Full of Life Flatbread. At the bar, enjoy organic wines and decadent specialty drinks. A locally made decadent dessert bar will delight the taste buds, complemented by fair trade and organic coffee and teas from Green Star Coffee.

The CEC’s annual Green Gala is a transformative evening, allowing us to tell our story to a group of committed and influential community members and visionary friends. We hope you’ll join us! Click here for more information.

This award-winning event will sell out, so we recommend you buy your tickets early. Click here for the RSVP card. In addition, we’re showcasing an impressive collection of silent auction items this year. For a sneak peek, click here to follow CEC’s Green Gala on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 