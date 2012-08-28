‘Hats Off to Howard’ to Celebrate School’s 100th Birthday

Monday marked the 100th year that The Howard School in Carpinteria has rung the morning bell, signaling the beginning of a new school day.

The school’s teacher and founder, Hannah Howard, welcomed her first students in the fall of 1912. The school is proud to be the oldest-running private school serving the Santa Barbara and Carpinteria area.

Howard will be throwing the birthday party of the century from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the school’s campus in Carpinteria. The event, “Hats Off to Howard,” will be an old-fashioned, family-style picnic, and all alumni and their families are welcome to attend.

“Party guests will be treated to a wonderful lunch provide by Executive Chef Michael Blackwell, and we will have lots of field day games and activities for young and old,” event planner Jackie Blackwell said. “Add to that a stroll down the Howard History Walk, a student-organized Farmers Market and a ‘Human 100 Photo,’ it’s sure to be a memorable afternoon.”

As the fourth headmaster of the school, Joel Reed said, “I am particularly nostalgic about the event. I feel connected to all history of this school, and I am looking forward to hearing stories from our alumni through the decades. We have been able to document a good number of the events that took place through major world events, like World War I and World War II, and to know that these events have changed the school in some ways and helped us grown and thrive. One thing I know for sure, our focus on achieving success from every child has not changed in 100 years, and I am proud to be a part of this school’s bright future.”

Event chairs Beth Bailey and Ida Kane have been working on the search for alumni, staff and teachers for more than a year.

“We are excited to have reached so many alumni who are attending the birthday party, including founder Hannah Howard’s granddaughter, Mrs. Anne Barnes,” Bailey said. “Being that the school was located in the Montecito area for 90 years, we know there many more alumni who still live in our community. There is always more room for stories and photos, and we think it’s worth celebrating this wonderful school and its achievements. We hope that anyone connected with the school from 1912 to 2012 will contact us.”

The Hats Off to Howard Birthday Party is a free event with a suggested donation for lunch. An RSVP would be appreciated for food planning purposes. For those who would like to bring a birthday present, click here for a link to the Century Celebration Gift Registry.

For more information on this event or upcoming alumni celebrations at The Howard School, click here, call 805.745.8448 or click here to connect with the school on Facebook.