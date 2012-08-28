Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:29 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Len Jarrott Marks 30 Years of Service on Board of Foundation for SBCC

A business owner and Continuing Ed teacher, he has devoted his life to quality education

By Genesis Lopez for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College | August 28, 2012 | 9:13 p.m.

Len Jarrott recently reached an impressive milestone — 30 years of serving on the Board of Directors of the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

Len Jarrott
Len Jarrott

His life has been devoted to quality education and increasing the accessibility of education to all students.

“One can affect the greatest amount of people through education,” Jarrott said when asked why he has devoted so much of his time to the Foundation for SBCC. After 30 years of outstanding service to the foundation and to the community as a whole, Jarrott lives this mantra.

“Len is a gem of a board member,” said Vanessa Patterson, executive director of the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College. “He brings the mission and message of the foundation to everyone he meets.”

Jarrott graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a degree in biology and minors in chemistry and philosophy. He continued on to San Diego State University, where he received a master’s degree in philosophy and completed the Presidential Key Executives Masters in Business Administration program from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management.

Jarrott is the founder and owner of Jarrott & Co., a real estate brokerage firm based in Santa Barbara. He also teaches Continuing Education courses at SBCC with topics ranging from estate planning to a culinary class about barbecuing. A student favorite is the “110 ways to put a real estate deal together when only one of them is all cash” course. He has also taught business classes at both UCSB in the extension program and at the Brooks Institute of Photography.

Throughout his now 33-year career in teaching, Jarrott has had many accomplishments and has taken on many roles of leadership. He joined the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College Board of Directors in 1982. He was also the president of the Adult Education Advisory Council and an SBCC trustee. He served as vice president of the foundation board and was president of the Business and Industry Association of SBCC.

Jarrott currently is as busy as ever. He has been a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for 10 years and has been the proud recipient of the Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellow Recognition. He presides on numerous boards, including the classical radio station KDB board and the Primo Boxing board, an organization aimed to assist disadvantaged children by providing them with a place to go after school; and is a founding board member of the following boards: the Environmental Defense Center, Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Anacapa School. He is also involved in the nonprofit A Year Without War, which aims to achieve a global truce in the year 2020.

Jarrott has a daughter, Jen, and son, Charlie. He enjoys cooking, gardening, and skiing at least 30 days per year.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

