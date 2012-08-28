Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:35 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Marymount Graduates Heading Off to High Schools, Colleges

Santa Barbara school congratulates its classes of 2008 and '12

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | August 28, 2012 | 5:34 p.m.

As students across the country head off to school, Marymount of Santa Barbara congratulates its graduates of 2008 who head off to college and 2012 graduates who head off to high school.

Colleges the 2008 Marymount graduates will attend include: Yale, Stanford, Duke, University of Pennsylvania (Wharton), Boston College, Claremont McKenna College, Colby College, Villanova, University of San Francisco, University of San Diego, UCLA, UC Santa Cruz, New York University, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, University of Puget Sound, University of the Pacific, Arizona State, Santa Clara University and the University of Colorado-Boulder.

High schools that 2012 Marymount graduates will attend include: Cate, Midland, Santa Barbara High School, San Marcos High School, Bishop García Diego High School, Northfield Mount Hermon, Dos Pueblos, Anacapa and The Archer School.

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. For nearly 75 years, Marymount has prepared young people for the academic challenges of high school and college, while laying the foundation for life-long character, achievement and love of learning.

For more information about Marymount or to schedule a tour, please contact the Admission Office at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.569.1811 x131. Select spaces and scholarships are still available.

— Molly Seguel is director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 