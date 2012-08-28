Marymount Graduates Heading Off to High Schools, Colleges

As students across the country head off to school, Marymount of Santa Barbara congratulates its graduates of 2008 who head off to college and 2012 graduates who head off to high school.

Colleges the 2008 Marymount graduates will attend include: Yale, Stanford, Duke, University of Pennsylvania (Wharton), Boston College, Claremont McKenna College, Colby College, Villanova, University of San Francisco, University of San Diego, UCLA, UC Santa Cruz, New York University, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, University of Puget Sound, University of the Pacific, Arizona State, Santa Clara University and the University of Colorado-Boulder.

High schools that 2012 Marymount graduates will attend include: Cate, Midland, Santa Barbara High School, San Marcos High School, Bishop García Diego High School, Northfield Mount Hermon, Dos Pueblos, Anacapa and The Archer School.

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. For nearly 75 years, Marymount has prepared young people for the academic challenges of high school and college, while laying the foundation for life-long character, achievement and love of learning.

For more information about Marymount or to schedule a tour, please contact the Admission Office at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.569.1811 x131. Select spaces and scholarships are still available.

— Molly Seguel is director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.