Brothers Running Length of West Coast to Raise Awareness About Natural Medicine

Effort aims to promote healthy lifestyles as a way to cure the health-care crisis

By Barry Mills Prickett for The Run | August 28, 2012 | 11:38 p.m.

The Run, a nonprofit organization founded to educate the nation on the benefits of natural medicine and lifestyle changes to help America overcome its chronic health crisis, is thrilled to announce that the West Coast of America is the newest location of the long-distance run to be held this summer.

The Godby brothers will cover the entire 1,760 miles of the West Coast, from Mexico to Canada, to educate Americans in more than 60 communities of how healthy lifestyles and natural medicine can help to reduce and possibly eliminate common chronic conditions such as diabetes and pre-diabetes, which is now present in more than one of every four American teenagers.

The youngest brother, Jeremiah Godby, 18, is the second youngest male in recorded history to run across the United States. He will team up with his older brother, Isaiah, 21.

Each brother completed the 3,000-plus miles on the cross-country run last year accompanied by their father, Dennis, a naturopathic doctor, and their cousin, Jonas Ely. The four men were part of The Run: Moving Natural Medicine Forward.

Jeremiah was able to use natural medicine and lifestyle changes to treat his obesity. He lost more than 35 pounds, which has helped him avoid a lifetime of weight-related issues such as diabetes, heart disease and loss of self-worth. He knows that everyone can share in his success and become healthier. Jeremiah is fortunate to have a naturopathic doctor as his father, which meant this information was available. He wants to bring attention to natural medicine solutions and the naturopathic physicians who offer them.

“It’s time that people in the community know about natural medicine treatments which can help them,” he said. “The whole country is looking to reduce the cost of medicine. Looking for the cause of disease, and prevention-based natural medicine offered by naturopathic doctors, is a big part of that answer.”

Along the 1,760 combined mile course this summer, the two runners will collect signatures for petitions that will be submitted to state and federal legislators. The petitions will seek to create improved access to natural medicine and a greater emphasis on healthy lifestyle changes. Along the route, naturopathic doctors will be hosting health festivals in more than 45 towns and cities along the West Coast to educate and create awareness of natural solutions to the national health-care crises.

In an effort to simplify The Run 2012, each brother will run solo and without a support vehicle. Each of the brothers will carry their supplies for their 30-mile-per-day runs in baby joggers. Jeremiah started at the Canadian border on Aug. 11 and will run 1,000 miles south to the brothers’ hometown of Davis, Calif. There he will join forces with Isaiah, who began his segment of the run on Aug. 17 at the Mexican border and will run the 760 miles north to Davis. Together, the two brothers will run side by side to arrive in Sacramento on Sept. 13.

“We run for those who are sick,” Isaiah said. “We run so that others aren‘t. We run to move natural medicine forward. We will continue to run until natural medicine is available and known to every household.”

— Barry Mills Prickett represents The Run.

 
