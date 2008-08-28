Captain’s Log: What’s Cookin’?

Late summer and early autumn are the absolute best times for sport fishing locally. It seems to be the right time for catching nearly everything. We have a vast array of options, ranging from groundfish (rockfish, lingcod, etc.) to white seabass, yellowtail, halibut, threshers and surface gamesters such as bonito, barracuda and mackerel.
This is the premier time of year to go fishing, which means it is a great time to eat fresh fish. The difference between a fresh-caught fish that was swimming a few hours ago and a store-bought fish that has been dead for a week is amazing.
Fresh means caught the same day. Stores use the term for marketing purposes and it has little to do with the freshness of their fish. The flavor and texture of very fresh fish is wonderful. But alas, most folks don’t have the option to go fishing enough to keep them adequately stocked with truly fresh fish. So I have a recipe to share that will make store-bought fish taste great.
The ingredients are chop serrano chiles (they are green and about the size of your little finger), bell peppers and onions. Brown the mixture in grape seed oil, sesame seed oil or your own favorite cooking oil. When browned, add cubed fish filets. At this point, you are about six to eight minutes from being done (fish cooks quickly and you don’t want to overcook it). With about one minute of cooking time left, stir in teriyaki sauce. Not just any teriyaki sauce, but Yeri-Yeri teriyaki sauce.
Caution: Use this recipe at your own risk. You may find yourself wanting to go fishing really soon to try the recipe on truly fresh fish. The difference is that profound.
Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.