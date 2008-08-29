Got Sea Legs? Santa Barbara Channel Relay Swim Needs You

The Santa Barbara Channel Swimming Association will host the Big Swim — Fifth Annual Santa Barbara Channel Relay Swim — to benefit the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation in support of ocean conservation at the Channel Islands.

The foundation was created to preserve, protect and promote America’s underwater treasures, the nation’s network of marine sanctuaries that now includes a marine national monument. Through public and private sector partnerships, the foundation creates conservation-based research, education and outreach programs that support ocean conservation and ocean literacy. The SBCSA is a volunteer, nonprofit organization with directors and members from around the world, that promotes, informs, sanctions and celebrates marathon open water swims.

The relay swim Sept. 12-13 is open to anyone who can swim in the ocean for at least 20 minutes with ease. Participants will board the Truth Aquatics vessel, Conception, by 9 p.m. Sept. 12, and the swim begins that evening from Santa Cruz Island. Join the team to take part in swimming from Santa Cruz Island to Goleta Beach, then enjoy the landing party and award ceremony.

There are three ways to get involved and make a splash:

» Swim or kayak the channel. Anyone who can confidently swim 20 minutes in the open water can join. Your registration fee of $150 covers all expenses. Each participant is encouraged to raise $500 in donations and will earn raffle tickets for a variety of prizes. Registration packets and more information is available online at sbchannelswim.org/bigswim.

» Sponsor a swimmer or kayaker. Reward those who are crazy enough to do this by sponsoring them. Download the pledge form to support this year’s beneficiaries: the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation and Heal the Ocean.

» Be a corporate sponsor. Be a part of our campaign and promotional items. Download the corporate sponsorship form or contact Emilio Casanueva at 805.637.8331. Corporate sponsorship funds will provide hands-on field opportunities for underserved schoolchildren in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to go to the beach, ride a boat and visit the Channel Islands for the first time in an effort to inspire ocean conservation and a stewardship ethic.

Join now to help protect our ocean for future generations.

Claire Fackler represents the Fifth Annual Santa Barbara Channel Relay Swim.