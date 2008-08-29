Home Opener a Breeze as SBCC Kicks Off Women’s Soccer Season

Wahlund and Wright lead the way as the Vaqueros have their way with the ball in 10-0 rout.

Danna Wahlund scored four goals and Brieanna Wright added a hat trick as the Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team breezed past College of the Sequoias 10-0 in their home opener at La Playa Stadium.

Wright, a sophomore midfielder from Santa Cruz, has five goals in two games for the Vaqueros (2-0). She opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a rebound goal on a shot by Courtney Belsheim. Laura Spivack made it 2-0 in the 17th minute, and Wahlund added another tally in the 27th minute on an assist from Kila MacNaughton.

The Vaqueros, who led 5-0 at halftime, erupted for four scores in the first 15 minutes of the second half. Wahlund got her hat trick in the 50th minute and collected her fourth goal on a header from point-blank range in the 57th minute. The final three goals were scored by Maria Johansen, Jamie Kurcharski and Wright.

“It was fairly evident early on that we were going to have a lot of possessions,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “It was good to get everybody in and seeing how they handled a game situation.”

SBCC improved to 9-0-3 in its last 12 at home. The Vaqueros return to action Sept. 12 with a 1 p.m. game against L.A. Mission College.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.