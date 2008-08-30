Memorial Gathering to Honor Children Who Have Died

Each year, Cottage Health System remembers and honors the children of the community whose lives have ended.

Titled “Circle of Remembrance,” the memorial event is a gathering of parents, siblings, friends, staff, volunteers and physicians to acknowledge, in an intimate setting, the meaning, value and celebration of lives that have touched our hearts all too briefly, yet in very profound ways. The service recognizes lives lost from pre-term pregnancy through age 21.

Anyone whose life has been affected by the loss of a child is invited to attend the “Circle of Remembrance,” a memorial service for all faiths and traditions, at 4 p.m. Sept. 21 in Burtness Auditorium, on the first floor of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Enter at Castillo Street. A reception will follow.

For more information, call the Cottage Health System Department of Spiritual Care at 805.569.8386.

Maria Zate is a public affairs representative for Cottage Health System.