Memorial Gathering to Honor Children Who Have Died

Each year, Cottage Health System remembers and honors the children of the community whose lives have ended.
Anyone whose life has been affected by the loss of a child is invited to attend the “Circle of Remembrance,” a memorial service for all faiths and traditions, at 4 p.m. Sept. 21 in Burtness Auditorium, on the first floor of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Enter at Castillo Street. A reception will follow.
For more information, call the Cottage Health System Department of Spiritual Care at 805.569.8386.
Maria Zate is a public affairs representative for Cottage Health System.