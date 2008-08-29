Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:24 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Owners Urged to Keep Pets Inside During Labor Day Fireworks

By Kirsten Deshler | August 29, 2008 | 10:28 p.m.

Goleta officials are urging residents to take extra precautions to protect their pets during the Goleta Fireworks Festival scheduled for Monday at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The National Humane Society says animals may become so frightened by the loud “cracks” and “booms” of fireworks that they bolt and run away. In an attempt to find refuge from the noise and lights, pets may become lost. That’s why they recommend that people provide their pets with a safe and quiet place indoors away from the celebration.

“As a pet owner myself, it is important to look out for the needs of your animals. Do what I do, secure your animals inside your home, turn on the TV or radio, so they are comforted by something familiar and leave a light on,” Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett said.

City officials will use their “Goleta City Alert” community notification system on Friday and Monday to alert residents of the necessity to protect their pets during the fireworks display.

The Goleta Fireworks Festival was originally scheduled for July 4, 2008; however, Goleta officials canceled the festival because of the proximity of the Gap Fire. The Rotary Clubs of Goleta, which sponsor this event annually, rescheduled the event to Monday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The fireworks will take place from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event will honor the Gap Fire emergency responders, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Click here for more information.

Kirsten Deshler is a public information officer for the city of Goleta.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 