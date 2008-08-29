Owners Urged to Keep Pets Inside During Labor Day Fireworks

Goleta officials are urging residents to take extra precautions to protect their pets during the Goleta Fireworks Festival scheduled for Monday at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The National Humane Society says animals may become so frightened by the loud “cracks” and “booms” of fireworks that they bolt and run away. In an attempt to find refuge from the noise and lights, pets may become lost. That’s why they recommend that people provide their pets with a safe and quiet place indoors away from the celebration.

“As a pet owner myself, it is important to look out for the needs of your animals. Do what I do, secure your animals inside your home, turn on the TV or radio, so they are comforted by something familiar and leave a light on,” Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett said.

City officials will use their “Goleta City Alert” community notification system on Friday and Monday to alert residents of the necessity to protect their pets during the fireworks display.

The Goleta Fireworks Festival was originally scheduled for July 4, 2008; however, Goleta officials canceled the festival because of the proximity of the Gap Fire. The Rotary Clubs of Goleta, which sponsor this event annually, rescheduled the event to Monday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The fireworks will take place from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event will honor the Gap Fire emergency responders, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Kirsten Deshler is a public information officer for the city of Goleta.