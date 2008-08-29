Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Poster Contest for Kids: ‘Ask Me, See Me, Be Me. I’m Drug Free!’

By Jasmine Rara | August 29, 2008 | 7:09 p.m.

Santa Barbara Fighting Back is collaborating with the Santa Barbara County Education Office, the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office to celebrate Red Ribbon Week by conducting the 18th Annual Kids Fight Drugs Poster Contest.

Children in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to enter. Participants show their creative and artistic side by creating a poster about being drug free that depicts this year’s theme: “Ask me, see me, be me. I’m drug free!”

Classrooms all over South Santa Barbara County participate in the contest to promote awareness of having a drug-free life. Teachers instruct students to create a poster that makes a statement concerning drug and alcohol abuse. It should reflect this year’s theme.

Posters are due by noon Sept. 26 at the County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road. Posters will be judged Sept. 30 by community leaders. Twelve winners and 38 honorable mentions will be honored at a reception in the Mural Room of the Santa Barbara Courthouse at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

The twelve winners receive savings bonds provided by drug seizure monies through the police department, the sheriff’s department and the district attorney’s office. Up to five teacher prizes will be awarded based on their effort and inspiration as determined by class participation. The winning posters will be featured in the 2009 Kids Fight Drugs calendar that is distributed to all children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade in South Santa Barbara County before winter break.

Red Ribbon Week is Oct. 23-31.

For more information, call 805.963.1433, ext. 110, or e-mail [email protected]

Jasmine Rara is a media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 