Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Announces New Board Officers

The new president is Peter Candy. Candy is a partner in the law firm of Hollister & Brace, which he joined in 1999, and focuses his practice on land use and water rights. He is a member of the State Bar of California and the Santa Barbara County Bar Association.

Trevor Large is the board’s new vice president. Large is a partner with Archbald & Spray, where he concentrates on employment law, business and tort litigation, environmental claims, corporate matters and professional negligence disputes. He has served on the board of directors for the Barristers’ Club of Santa Barbara and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation . He is also a member of the State Bar of California, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, the Santa Barbara County Barristers Association and the William L. Gordon Chapter of the American Inns of Court.

Mark Ingalls, a new board officer, was born and raised in Santa Barbara. He has worked as project and construction manager as well as property manager for the Wynmark Company, a Goleta-based real estate development and investment company since 1997. Several local projects he has worked on include the Circon Building, the Camino Real Marketplace, Girsh Park, the Maravilla residential retirement community and the Ontare Hills residential subdivision. Ingalls serves on the boards of the Foundation for Girsh Park, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Barbara Public Education Foundation and the Friendship Paddle.

New exhibits at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum include “Survival at Sea” and “Diving Helmets of America’s West Coast.”

The museum and store are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Wednesdays. Museum admission is $7 for adults; $4 for seniors, students and youths; and $2 for children ages 1 to 5. Admission is free the third Thursday of each month.

Jennifer Guess is a public relations representative for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.