Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:26 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Announces New Board Officers

Peter Candy is the new president, Trevor Large is vice president and Mark Ingalls will serve as a board officer.

By Jennifer Guess | August 29, 2008 | 6:28 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has a new board president, vice president and officer.

The new president is Peter Candy. Candy is a partner in the law firm of Hollister & Brace, which he joined in 1999, and focuses his practice on land use and water rights. He is a member of the State Bar of California and the Santa Barbara County Bar Association.

Trevor Large is the board’s new vice president. Large is a partner with Archbald & Spray, where he concentrates on employment law, business and tort litigation, environmental claims, corporate matters and professional negligence disputes. He has served on the board of directors for the Barristers’ Club of Santa Barbara and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. He is also a member of the State Bar of California, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, the Santa Barbara County Barristers Association and the William L. Gordon Chapter of the American Inns of Court.

Mark Ingalls, a new board officer, was born and raised in Santa Barbara. He has worked as project and construction manager as well as property manager for the Wynmark Company, a Goleta-based real estate development and investment company since 1997. Several local projects he has worked on include the Circon Building, the Camino Real Marketplace, Girsh Park, the Maravilla residential retirement community and the Ontare Hills residential subdivision. Ingalls serves on the boards of the Foundation for Girsh Park, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Barbara Public Education Foundation and the Friendship Paddle.

New exhibits at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum include “Survival at Sea” and “Diving Helmets of America’s West Coast.”

The museum and store are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Wednesdays. Museum admission is $7 for adults; $4 for seniors, students and youths; and $2 for children ages 1 to 5. Admission is free the third Thursday of each month.

Jennifer Guess is a public relations representative for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 