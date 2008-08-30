SBCC Men Win Season Opener 2-1

Knight and Wells post first-half goals to give the SBCC soccer team the edge.

Mark Knight and Scott Wells tallied first-half goals Friday night, leading the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team to a 2-1 season-opening victory over College of the Sequoias at La Playa Stadium.

Knight, the state’s top goal scorer last year with 28, scored in the 12th minute with a short header off a crossing pass from Jordan Leeming. Wells made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a blast from 23 yards out.

The visiting Giants didn’t have a shot on goal until the 68th minute. They found the net in the 90th minute on a free kick by Bradford Broderson.

“A win’s a win, and it’s nice to get the first one, but our quality wasn’t as good as it could be,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “We made too many mistakes — passing the ball, not closing down on players.”

The Vaqueros will be back in action at 4 p.m. Monday with a game at Santa Ana.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.