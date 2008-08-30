Westmont Takes Two on First Day of Volleyball Tournament

The Warriors present a balanced attack with Lowry, Dunn and Nyhoff each recording 10 kills.

Westmont women’s volleyball (4-2) claimed a pair of victories at the Crowne Plaza Volleyball Festival conducted by Concordia University in Irvine.

“Katey Lowry played her usual strong game at the net,” Westmont head coach Jim Smoot said. “And our setters did a great job of running the offense.”

In the first match of the day, Westmont picked up a 3-1 win over Carroll (4-1) of Montana. After losing the first set 25-23, Westmont rebounded to take the next three sets 25-20, 25-14, 25-21. The Warriors presented a balanced attack with Lowry (junior middle blocker), Stephanie Dunn (junior right side hitter) and Anna Nyhoff (sophomore outside hitter) each recording 10 kills.

“Anna came into the match in the middle of the first game and did a great all-around job when we were struggling,” Smoot said.

Sophomore outside hitter Alison Sharp added nine more kills to the Warriors tally while junior right-side hitter Jenise DeBie contributed eight kills and middle blocker senior Katie Sharp notched seven.

Defensively, junior Erin Dohm produced 19 digs and 20 serve receptions without an error. Senior setter Stephanie Strasner recorded 24 assists, and freshman Kailee Blair added another 21.

The second match proved to be much easier for the Warriors, who defeated Montana Tech in straight sets (25-14, 25-16, 25-19).

Lowry and junior outside hitter Beth Widicus led the way for the Warriors with seven kills each. Alison Sharp tacked on another five.

The Warriors will play two more matches Saturday before returning home. Westmont will take on No. 24 Westminster of Utah at 11 a.m., followed by Great Falls, Mont., at 3 p.m.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.