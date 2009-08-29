Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:56 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Billy Corgan Treats Lucky Few to a Show for the Ages

An intimate concert with The Spirits in the Sky features new songs and brilliant covers

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributor | August 29, 2009 | 3:32 p.m.

After Thursday night’s phenomenal show by Billy Corgan and The Spirits in the Sky at tiny Muddy Waters Cafe in Santa Barbara, Corgan was casually chatting with fans outside. About their current six-show mini-tour, he said, “This might go down as super-legendary, or it could go down as, ‘What was that? They did what?’”

I’d put my money on the shows becoming super-legendary. Corgan is joined on guitar by Dave Navarro from Jane’s Addiction and, at one point, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, plus ‘60s rockers Mark Tulin from The Electric Prunes on bass and Mark Weitz from Strawberry Alarm Clock on keyboards. The other ultra-talented band members are Ysanne Spevack on violin and viola, Kevin Dippold on flute and mandolin, purple-haired Linda Strawberry on vocals, and Kerry Brown and 19-year-old newcomer Mike Byrne on drums.

All of this in tiny venues, in front of audiences of ultra-fans — such as a woman who flew in from Boston for the show, or another who drove down from San Francisco.

Notably, this was Corgan playing what he wanted to play, unshackled from the expectations that might accompany a Smashing Pumpkins concert.

The Muddy Waters show kicked off with a smoking cover of “Can’t Seem To Make You Mine,” the 1965 first single by proto-punk garage-rock band The Seeds led by frontman Sky Saxon, who collaborated with Corgan in 2008 and died the same day as Michael Jackson. This was fitting, since Spirits in the Sky’s first performance was at a tribute concert for Saxon in July.

This was followed by a series of acoustic-guitar-driven new Corgan songs: “Circular Change” featuring beautiful violin and flute, “Emerald Green is the Colour” — a more psychedelic song with Navarro playing electric guitar with Middle-Eastern-tinged effects, “West Coast” which was dedicated to Morgan Fairchild, whom Corgan described as “the hottest 60 year old I’ve ever seen,” and “Widow Wake My Mind,” with a rhythm that reminded me of Led Zeppelin’s song “Kashmir” and a sing-along chorus. Next was “Morning Dew,” described by Corgan as “a song popularized by the Grateful Dead” and featuring some trippy organ by Weitz. The first set closed with “The Fellowship,” a crowd favorite with lyrics asking “Are you with us or against us?” The audience was clearly with Corgan.

After a break from the packed, super hot venue, Corgan, Spevack and Dippold returned to play an acoustic mini-set of Anne Briggs’ “The Time Has Come,” the English-folk-sounding “A Stitch in Time,” the immediately engaging “Caroline, Yes” with lyrics including “you blow my mind, Caroline,” and the impossibly pretty “A Song for a Son.”

Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction.
Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction. (Michelle Fodor photo)

Then the hurricane hit, with the rest of the band returning and Corgan and Navarro switching to electric guitars. The crowd went absolutely nuts during “The Trip” and “Astral Planes,” the latter having a Middle Eastern sound that was off the charts in both power and precision.

Next up was a tasty cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Femme Fatale,” with blended vocals by Corgan and Strawberry and a great distorted guitar solo with manic string bends by Corgan at the end.

Then was, to me, the highlight of the evening, a mind-blowing, frenetic cover of “Lucifer Sam,” a Syd Barrett-penned song off Pink Floyd’s first album with a massive descending riff milked to the fullest by the band. What can I say? This is one that will stick with me forever.

The encore was a powerful cover of Quicksilver Messenger Service’s “Long Haired Lady,” which started with phased guitar and ended as an all-out rocker.

Corgan was in good spirits throughout the evening, joking about hypothetical twitterers who will ask, “Why didn’t Billy play (Pearl Jam’s) ‘Alive’ and ‘Jeremy’s Spoken’?” He and the rest of the band were clearly having fun, as were the ecstatic, lucky fans who were able to get tickets.

Perhaps the shows on this mini-tour really are destined to end up becoming “super-legendary”?

Click here for a recording of the Santa Barbara show.

Noozhawk contributor Jeff Moehlis is an associate professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB.

Billy Corgan and the Spirits in the Sky cover Pink Floyd’s “Lucifer Sam” in a video taken during their Wednesday show in Visalia. The song was also a highlight of the band’s Santa Barbara show one night later.

 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 