Motion Unlimited: Opens State Street Clinic to Help People Get Relief from Chronic Pain

By Motion Unlimited Staff | August 30, 2009 | 2:14 a.m.

Pain is a message that tells you something is wrong. Most people intuitively know that pain is a sign of trouble, but will ignore it until an acute episode keeps them from doing what they are used to — sports, dance, work or even getting out of bed in the morning. It is at this point that pain becomes a debilitating adversary.

“Rest, stretching, medication and even surgery can temporarily relieve pain, but these methods do not address underlying problems that lead to the situation in the first place,” says Isaac Osborne, LMT, ASI, PAS, owner of Motion Unlimited, 1811 State St., Suit C. “The human body wants to be healthy and pain free. It will compensate for sometimes years until reaching a breaking point.”

Osborne has been working in the pain-relief field for more than 10 years and has recently moved with his wife and two young children to Santa Barbara from Kauai.

“I am so excited about our new life here,” he said. “I am grateful to all of my clients back on Kauai who have helped me see over and over again how amazing our capacity for healing really is.”

Osborne is trained in many different modalities, including the Rolf Method of Structural Integration and the Egoscue® Method — both techniques renowned for helping people get out of pain without surgery or drugs.

Providing postural assessments that identify hindrances to optimum postural alignment is Osborne’s real gift. He has a talent for seeing underlying problems that prevent the balance necessary for healthy structure.

“Seeing the body as a marvelous, intricate living organism that is perfectly adapted to function within Earth’s field of gravity is what I find profoundly inspiring about my job,” he said.

Click here for more information about how a balanced structure aided by Egoscue® contributes to improved athletic performance, pain relief and overall health and well being, or contact Osborne at 805.708.0243.

 

