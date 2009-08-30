She Said, Z Said: Mother-in-Law Lawsuit No Laughing Matter

Z: Did you hear the one about the comic’s mother-in-law who’s suing for making jokes about her?
She: No, I’ll bite. What’s the punch line?
Z: No, really. Comedian Sunda Croonquist is getting sued by her mother-in-law for making jokes about her.
She: That’s hysterical. Don’t tell my mother about this.
Z: She’d never sue me. First of all, I don’t make jokes about her. Second, she keeps begging me to make jokes about her.
She: She does not.
Z: Don’t you remember when I sold my first screenplay? Suddenly everything was fodder for a movie. “I went to the market today. You should write a movie about that.”
She: Now she’s going to sue you for this column.
Z: “I had a bagel for breakfast. Do you think Meryl Streep should star in that?”
She: She did not say that.
Z: I wonder if this lawsuit is going to set off a deluge of new mother-in-law jokes?
She: Oh, no.
Z: Straining family relations across America, and annoying retired Catskills comedians.
She: I read that Sunda’s sister-in-law is suing her, too. Thank God we never write about those in-laws.
Z: They’d sue us in a heartbeat.
She: Except they know we have no assets.
Z: They’d be looking for indentured servants.
She: Nah. They’ve seen how we clean. We’re safe. That makes me think we should probably start making fun of them after all.
Z: Historically, I’m guessing there are quite a few people who wouldn’t have minded suing their in-laws.
She: Or their own kids. I’m sure it crossed Joan Crawford’s mind.
Z: What about Oedipus Rex’s parents? They can’t have been happy having that story come out. Good material, though.
She: Do you think Mary and Joseph started to get annoyed when Jesus kept telling everyone who his real dad was?
Z: I don’t think he was doing stand-up.
She: What about your mother? Do you think she’ll ever sue us?
Z: I’m pretty sure this is the first time we’ve ever written about my mother.
She: That’s true. She makes me so mad sometimes how she refuses to meddle in our lives. She’s useless as a source of material.
Z: It’s true.
She: She gives me absolutely nothing to complain about. If it weren’t for my family we’d have no material whatsoever.
Z: What about our friends?
She: OK, them, too. I know some of them would love to sue us.
Z: That would require them actually reading our columns and realizing that we write about them.
She: True. And they’d have to recognize our nicknames for them to realize we were talking about them.
Z: We’re pretty safe.
She: I’ll tell you who is probably going to sue us some day — Koss.
Z: I knew it was a mistake to teach that boy how to read.
She: Although, we never say anything mean about him.
Z: I think that’s just because he hasn’t started junior high school yet.
She: That’s when we’ll really have to be careful.
Z: He could always change his name.
She: Nah, he’d never sue us. By the time he realizes he could, he’ll be making much worse jokes about us.
Z: If he does, I’m definitely canceling his allowance.
She: Yes, dear.
