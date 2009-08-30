Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:16 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Mother-in-Law Lawsuit No Laughing Matter

Aw, who are we kidding? It's hilarious — so sue us, already

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | August 30, 2009 | 11:49 p.m.

Z: Did you hear the one about the comic’s mother-in-law who’s suing for making jokes about her?

She: No, I’ll bite. What’s the punch line?

Z: No, really. Comedian Sunda Croonquist is getting sued by her mother-in-law for making jokes about her.

She: That’s hysterical. Don’t tell my mother about this.

Z: She’d never sue me. First of all, I don’t make jokes about her. Second, she keeps begging me to make jokes about her.

She: She does not.

Z: Don’t you remember when I sold my first screenplay? Suddenly everything was fodder for a movie. “I went to the market today. You should write a movie about that.”

She: Now she’s going to sue you for this column.

Z: “I had a bagel for breakfast. Do you think Meryl Streep should star in that?”

She: She did not say that.

Z: I wonder if this lawsuit is going to set off a deluge of new mother-in-law jokes?

She: Oh, no.

Z: Straining family relations across America, and annoying retired Catskills comedians.

She: I read that Sunda’s sister-in-law is suing her, too. Thank God we never write about those in-laws.

Z: They’d sue us in a heartbeat.

She: Except they know we have no assets.

Z: They’d be looking for indentured servants.

She: Nah. They’ve seen how we clean. We’re safe. That makes me think we should probably start making fun of them after all.

Z: Historically, I’m guessing there are quite a few people who wouldn’t have minded suing their in-laws.

She: Or their own kids. I’m sure it crossed Joan Crawford’s mind.

Z: What about Oedipus Rex’s parents? They can’t have been happy having that story come out. Good material, though.

She: Do you think Mary and Joseph started to get annoyed when Jesus kept telling everyone who his real dad was?

Z: I don’t think he was doing stand-up.

She: What about your mother? Do you think she’ll ever sue us?

Z: I’m pretty sure this is the first time we’ve ever written about my mother.

She: That’s true. She makes me so mad sometimes how she refuses to meddle in our lives. She’s useless as a source of material.

Z: It’s true.

She: She gives me absolutely nothing to complain about. If it weren’t for my family we’d have no material whatsoever.

Z: What about our friends?

She: OK, them, too. I know some of them would love to sue us.

Z: That would require them actually reading our columns and realizing that we write about them.

She: True. And they’d have to recognize our nicknames for them to realize we were talking about them.

Z: We’re pretty safe.

She: I’ll tell you who is probably going to sue us some day — Koss.

Z: I knew it was a mistake to teach that boy how to read.

She: Although, we never say anything mean about him.

Z: I think that’s just because he hasn’t started junior high school yet.

She: That’s when we’ll really have to be careful.

Z: He could always change his name.

She: Nah, he’d never sue us. By the time he realizes he could, he’ll be making much worse jokes about us.

Z: If he does, I’m definitely canceling his allowance.

She: Yes, dear.

— Who would you like to sue? Tell She and Z at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 