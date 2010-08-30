Need Help with Mental Health Care or Resources?

Vital programs are available locally to help those struggling

» Consumer Advocacy Coalition, 805.682.7693

» Crisis & Recovery Emergency Services (C.A.R.E.S.), 805.884.6850 or 805.884.6825

» Families ACT!, 805.637.1339

» Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County, 805.884.8440

» NAMI, 805.884.8440 x105

» New Beginnings Counseling Center, 805.963.7777

» Phoenix of Santa Barbara, 805.965.3434

» Sanctuary Psychiatric Centers of Santa Barbara, 805.569.2785

» WillBridge of Santa Barbara, 805.564.1911

If you see someone on the street who you believe to be mentally ill and you’d like to help them reach out for help, call Casa Esperanza’s Street Outreach Team at 805.884.8481. If you’d like to become personally involved with reaching out to the mentally ill, the Casa Esperanza street outreach team takes volunteers.

