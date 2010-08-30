Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:33 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Need Help with Mental Health Care or Resources?

Vital programs are available locally to help those struggling

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 30, 2010 | 1:12 a.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: Noozhawk is following the ordeal of Rich Detty, a Santa Maria man whose son, Cliff, died while under restraints at a Santa Barbara County psychiatric health facility in April. Detty had tried unsuccessfully to get help with treatment for his son’s mental illness.

Resources exist if you or a family member are struggling with mental illness.

» Consumer Advocacy Coalition, 805.682.7693

» Crisis & Recovery Emergency Services (C.A.R.E.S.), 805.884.6850 or 805.884.6825

» Families ACT!, 805.637.1339

» Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County, 805.884.8440

» NAMI, 805.884.8440 x105

» New Beginnings Counseling Center, 805.963.7777

» Phoenix of Santa Barbara, 805.965.3434

» Sanctuary Psychiatric Centers of Santa Barbara, 805.569.2785

» WillBridge of Santa Barbara, 805.564.1911

If you see someone on the street who you believe to be mentally ill and you’d like to help them reach out for help, call Casa Esperanza’s Street Outreach Team at 805.884.8481. If you’d like to become personally involved with reaching out to the mentally ill, the Casa Esperanza street outreach team takes volunteers.

Related Stories

» Click here for the first story in Noozhawk’s series on the Cliff Detty case: While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

» Click here for the second story in Noozhawk’s series: Seclusion, Restraints and Screams Marked Man’s Final Hours at Psychiatric Unit

» Click here for the third story in Noozhawk’s series: Seclusion and Restraint Practice Poses Risks, Prompts Questions

» Click here for a related commentary: Brian Stettin: Laura’s Law Might Have Saved Cliff Detty

» Click here for a Noozhawk slide show.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

