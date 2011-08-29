3 Assembly Bills By Williams Await Governor’s Signature

Three pieces of legislation being carried by first-term Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, are awaiting Gov. Jerry Brown’s signature after navigating the legislative process in both the Assembly and Senate.

Those bills, AB 412, AB 623 and AB 504, each stand to benefit entities within Williams’ district, which includes part of Oxnard, Ventura and much of Santa Barbara County.

» AB 412: This piece of district-specific legislation reauthorizes the County of Santa Barbara to collect an additional $5 penalty assessment on tickets issued for driving under the influence and other driving while intoxicated offenses to fund emergency medical services in Santa Barbara County.

“So many emergency rooms in our area have closed down,” Williams said. “It is vital for the safety for each of us to adequately fund those emergency rooms that remain.”

» AB 504: This bill would allow the Santa Barbara Unified School District to continue to receive local, voter-approved parcel taxes after unification. Once law, this bill will allow the school district to continue to levy existing and future parcel taxes as it does now, so that residents contribute only to pay for those schools that serve their community as they do now.

“This proposed law would ensure that SBSD does not lose funds that are essential for our children’s education,” Williams said.

» AB 623: This proposed legislation would authorize Alcoholic Beverage Control to issue a new off-sale retail wine license that would allow entrepreneurs who do not have a physical store to sell wine directly to consumers.

“I feel as if these bills are useful to people in my district and beyond,” Williams said. “I am honored to be able to work on these types of bills that support public safety, education and business.”

Other bills to keep an eye on:

» AB 438: This bill would provide taxpayers the right to important information about any proposal to privatize local free libraries. The proposed legislation would require a city or library district that intends to employ a private contractor to provide public notice, demonstrate cost savings for the duration of the contract, competitive bidding, proven qualifications of the contractor, protections from involuntary employee displacement and future performance and financial audits. Up for a vote on the Senate floor.

» AB 1303: This bill proposes extending the sunset date from 2012 to 2020 on the Public Goods Charge for public interest energy activities and the programs funded by the Renewable Resources Trust Fund.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.