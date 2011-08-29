Carrillo Recreation Center Offering Free Classes Sept. 12-17

New and returning students can sample any of the city's 54 youth and adult programs

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department is once again hosting its popular Open House Week at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St., from Sept. 12-17 to promote the many dance, fitness, gymnastics, martial arts, art and music classes available at the recently renovated and reopened community center.

All 54 youth and adult classes are offered at no charge to both new and returning students during this week. Students can sample as many classes as they like and then sign up for regular class sessions, which begin the following week.

An Opening Night Instructor Exhibition will kick off the week from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 with performances by some of the city’s award-winning dance instructors. A lucky raffle contestant will win $500 worth of select dance classes immediately after the performances.

“This is a great opportunity for people to try something new,” said Kathy Sullivan, marketing coordinator for the Parks & Recreation Department. “Participants can learn a new dance step, try out an exercise routine and meet our talented instructors. Our instructors are very excited about giving the community the opportunity to discover just how many different affordable programs exist at this convenient downtown location.”

Offerings for adults are primarily in the evenings and include ballroom, tango, salsa, Zumba, country-western, ballet, belly dance and hula plus fitness classes in Pilates, yoga, hoop dance, stretch and tone and martial arts. Afternoon and Saturday programs for youth include ballet, rhythmic gymnastics, Kung Fu, martial arts, origami, acting and Baby Rock.

For a complete schedule of the free classes, click here, call 805.897.2519 or stop by the Carrillo Recreation Center for a flier.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.