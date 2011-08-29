Hazard’s Cyclesport of Santa Barbara Establishes Advisory Board

Six local businessmen and avid cyclists are brought on board to help guide the longtime store

Hazard’s Cyclesport, the oldest continually operating bike store and full-service shop in Santa Barbara and one of the nation’s oldest bike stores, recently celebrated its 97th birthday by bringing in an Advisory Board made up of local businessmen. All are longtime Hazard’s customers with decades of cycling experience.

For the past 20 years, the store now at 110 Anacapa St. has focused on mountain, road and triathlon bikes and products.

“We listen to our customers and strive to exceed their expectations,” owner Bruce Davis said.

He noted that a difficult economy joined by the rapidly expanding interest in green transportation has precipitated a renewed interest in cycling across many segments of the community. He believes that cycling is becoming more popular than ever, with great growth in the triathlon and commuting categories.

“I saw an opportunity for us to expand our offerings in both the service area and the sales floor, and realized the best way to do so in the shortest amount of time would be to invite a small group of minority investors to help the store build for the next 100 years,” Davis said. “These guys are all avid cyclists, and in addition to their investment in Hazard’s, they bring considerable, and varied, business expertise.”

The group is made up of Dave Adornetto, Steve Ainsley, Mike Champion, Paul Horenberger, Gary Maxwell and John Nelson.

Hazard’s was founded in 1914 by Henry “Hap” Hazard. Always located in downtown Santa Barbara, Davis moved the store to a location a block from the beach and Stearns Wharf in 2003.

“The store was located on De la Guerra Street for most of its first 80 years before we moved around the corner to a larger location on Chapala Street in 1994,” Davis said. “That building was sold, and we were asked to leave in 2003 to make way for a new development of stores and condos.

“Finding the location on lower Anacapa Street was the best thing that could have happened for many reasons. We finally have our own parking lot, and we can see the beach and bike path from the front of the store. When you consider the number of cyclists passing within a few hundred feet of our front door weekly along Cabrillo Boulevard and the bike path, the location is a natural.”

Changes are under way to significantly enhance and expand Hazard’s. These include monthly specials, labor packages, after-hour clinics, email alerts and expansion of its already significant community involvement.

“The future has never looked brighter for Hazard’s than it does now,” Davis said. “Wait until you see what we have planned for our 100th-year celebration!”

— Bruce Davis is the owner of Hazard’s Cyclesport.