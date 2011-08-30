South Coast’s High Heat Warning Expected to Give Way to Moderate Temperatures

The rest of the week should bring partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services warned residents of high heat Monday, but temperatures are expected to be moderate for the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service released a high heat warning Monday morning for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, warning of inland and mountain temperatures climbing past 100 degrees.

Temperatures along the South Coast peaked at 77 degrees Monday, while Santa Ynez Valley and other inland areas reached the high 80s, according to AccuWeather.

The forecast calls for coastal areas to be sunny for the rest of the week, with partly sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the high 60s to mid-70s.

