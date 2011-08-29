Joyce Hollaway Johnson Elected Exalted Ruler of Santa Barbara Elks Lodge

She is only the second woman in 111 years to fill the presidential role

For only the second time in its 111-year history, a woman has been elected to serve as the exalted ruler (president) of the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge.

Joyce Hollaway Johnson will lead the lodge for 2011-12.

She grew up in Salinas before moving to Santa Barbara in 1978. She joined Diagnostic Medical Imaging as its chief radiological technician for 30 years.

Her other officers at the Elks lodge are Leading Knight Gary Petlow, Loyal Knight Dave Quiroga and Lecturing Knight Ed Martin.

Located on six acres at 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta, the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 is home to more than 1,200 members, of which more than 100 are women.

Established in 1900 in downtown Santa Barbara, Lodge 613 moved to its current location in 1969. The 27,000-square-foot facility is home to many weddings, parties and community fundraising events, such as the Fourth of July Family Fun Fair and Groovin’ in the Grove Car Show in July that draws more than 130 cars.

— Tim Johnson represents the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge.