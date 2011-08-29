Kids Corner Shoe Store Stepping Up to Help Local Nonprofits

Kids Corner is the only family-owned kids specialty shoe store in Santa Barbara committed to healthy growth through proper shoe fitting and local giving. Whether you’re are new to this world, have already conquered crawling, have mastered the fine art of walking or are old enough to read this, Kids Corner has your feet covered.

Kids Corner, 110 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, features the widest variety of casual and sport footwear for just about every occasion you can imagine — new kicks for running around the playground, sandals for sunny days and cozy boots for the occasionally chilly Santa Barbara weather.

Kids Corner believes that giving back is the cornerstone of a happy and healthy life — 1 percent of all sales will be given to various local charities dedicated to helping the children of Santa Barbara through the Local Sole Foundation.

After having her first child, Kids Corner founder Monica DeVreese, realized that Santa Barbara was missing a shoe store dedicated to the growing needs of children’s feet. She brings her love of footwear and giving to a new model of retail in Santa Barbara.

DeVreese and her husband, Joe, also own Santa Barbara Running, the premier, local running specialty store with two locations — in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Combined, the DeVreeses bring more than 32 years experience in footwear to provide unparalleled service, expertise and footwear knowledge.

Local Sole Foundation

There are over 110,000 children living In Santa Barbara and a plethora of local nonprofits dedicated to helping every single one. Whether they focus on teaching kids about the amazing slice of paradise we live in and how to take care of it, helping enrich their minds for a positive future, or just helping them out no matter what the need is, Local Sole donates 1 percent of all sales from Kids Corner to local nonprofits focused on children.

Throughout the year, different local nonprofits are featured at Kids Corner. Customers can select the nonprofit that strikes their fancy (or maybe their heartstrings) when they make their purchase.

Click here to see who we support and how you can help, or stop by the store for more information.

— Monica DeVreese is the founder and owner of Kids Corner.